Lavrov points to threat of Western interference in 2026 State Duma elections

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The West may seek to influence the electoral process for the State Duma in 2026, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting of the United Russia party’s general council commission on international cooperation, with the text of the speech published on the foreign ministry’s website.

"Regarding voting abroad, the situation was seriously complicated, particularly during the presidential elections in Russia in March 2024, by the fact that in a number of Western states, our diplomatic presence was sharply reduced. Our representation was shut down completely and arbitrarily, without explanation. They basically said, ‘We simply do not like you working here, so please close down.’ The issue was particularly pronounced in places with large concentrations of our citizens, where there were general consulates," the minister stated. "Of course, working there was significantly complicated. They also refused to open additional, one-time polling stations."

"All of the above will likewise affect the upcoming elections to the Russian State Duma in the fall of 2026. We should put aside any illusions and be prepared. And, of course, we shall be," Lavrov emphasized.