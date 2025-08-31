Some 3,000 reporters covering SCO Tianjin Summit attended by Putin

TIANJIN, August 31. /TASS/. Around 3,000 media representatives from across the globe are covering the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which is currently taking place in China.

A number of bilateral meetings between SCO leaders has taken place on the first day of the forum. As the main hall of the SCO Summit’s press center was full, the organizers provided reporters with additional space intended for news conferences.

The largest amount of information is expected on September 1, when the SCO leaders will approve the Tianjin Summit Declaration, along with other documents and decisions on priority issues.

The SCO was established in Shanghai on June 15, 2001. Initially comprising China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, the organization was joined by India and Pakistan in 2017. Iran joined in 2023, and Belarus became a member state last year.

A two-day summit, the SCO’s largest, opened in Tianjin on Sunday. The event has brought together the leaders of over 20 countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the heads of ten international organizations.