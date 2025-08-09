{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Venue for Russia-US summit reflects intent of both countries to end confrontation — expert

According to Dmitry Suslov, holding such a full-scale summit on the territory of one of the countries underscores a qualitative shift in Russian-American relations

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The decision to hold the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska underscores the intention of both countries to fundamentally transform bilateral relations and end the confrontation between Washington and Moscow, Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics and an expert of the Valdai Discussion Club, told TASS.

The expert drew attention to the fact that Alaska is the US state geographically closest to Russia. "The choice of Alaska is meant precisely to emphasize the bilateral nature of the Russian-American summit, the agenda that will be discussed, and the bilateral nature of the decisions that will be taken, including on the Ukrainian issue," he added.

"It should be stressed that this will be a full-scale summit. Holding such a full-scale summit on the territory of one of the countries, not on neutral ground in a third country, but on the territory of one of the participants, underscores a qualitative shift in Russian-American relations. Or, at the very least, it underscores the intent of both sides to fundamentally change the nature of Russian-American relations, to end the hybrid war that began with [Joe] Biden’s arrival to power in the United States, and even to end the confrontation that has existed since the Obama era," Suslov noted.

According to him, holding the summit in Alaska is evidence of the parties’ intention to overcome the "accumulated negative baggage" and bring Russian-American relations to a qualitatively new level. "Alaska underscores the strictly bilateral nature of the Russian-American summit and of any [possible] Russian-American plan for a Ukrainian settlement, precisely because it is as far removed as possible from Europe and Ukraine, while being as close as possible to Russia," the expert emphasized.

Foreign policyVladimir PutinRussia's domestic policyDonald Trump
