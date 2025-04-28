Top Russian, Ethiopian diplomats discuss cooperation within UN, BRICS

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russian and Ethiopian Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Gedion Timotheos, met on the sidelines of the BRICS ministerial meeting to discuss cooperation between their countries within the United Nations and BRICS, as well as security situation in the Horn of Africa region, the Russian foreign ministry said.

The sides expressed their intention "to continue expanding comprehensive cooperation in the areas of mutual interest," the ministry said. The two top diplomats called for "expanding Russian-Ethiopian contacts within various multilateral formats, firs of all the United Nations and BRICS."

"The sides also exchanged views on a wide spectrum of pressing issues on the global and regional agenda," the ministry said. "Special attention was focused on cooperation between Moscow and Addis Ababa in the context of efforts to ensure peace and security in the Horn of Africa region. The ministers reiterated their country’s readiness for closer cooperation in the interests of consolidating the legal framework of the multipolar world," it added.