Air defenses down two Ukrainian UAVs near Melitopol — politician

MELITOPOL, January 20. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems directed fire at Ukrainian UAVs near Melitopol, and shot down two drones, Chairman of the Commission on Sovereignty, Patriotic Projects and Support for Veterans of the Russian Civic Chamber Vladimir Rogov said.

"Two explosions were heard in this city of the Zaporozhye Region. According to preliminary reports, Russian air defenses successfully intercepted and destroyed two drones that militants attempted to use to target the peaceful city," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the Ukrainian army also shelled the town of Tokmak, located along the line of engagement in the Zaporozhye Region, using MLRSs.

Earlier, the Melitopol administration reported that air defenses had destroyed four Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs, which Kiev had attempted to use to strike the city around 8 a.m. Moscow time.

Rogov later stated that several explosions were also heard in Berdyansk. "According to preliminary reports, Russian air defenses successfully did their job. Militants attempted to strike this peaceful city - our region's main sea gateway," he wrote.