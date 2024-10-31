US adopts pragmatic approach in managing sanctions against Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The US is treating sanctions pragmatically, introducing or suspending them according to its own interests, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

Commenting on the US’ decision to exclude deals on energy with Russian banks from the restrictions before winter, the Kremlin official noted that this is Washington’s usual practice.

"Overall, the United States has a rather pragmatic position when it comes to its own interests," Peskov said. "Without any qualms, decisions are made on excluding various points from sanctions lists for the short or long term <…> if it corresponds to the US' economic interests," he explained.

"This is a usual practice," Putin’s press secretary added.

Earlier, the US Department of the Treasury issued a general license relaxing the sanctions regime for some Russian banks for deals in the energy sector. The exemption will remain in effect during winter and spring, until April 30, 2025.

The easing of the requirements has been made for the Central Bank of Russia, Sberbank, Alfa-Bank, VTB, the National Clearing Center, Sovcombank, and other entities.