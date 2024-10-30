Putin's statements important outside context of nuclear force training — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's statements are always important regardless of the context, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS question about Putin's statement ahead of the nuclear forces training the previous day and the West's reaction that followed.

"Putin's statements are important every time," the Kremlin spokesman noted. "And every time they arouse interest."

The president, who watched the training from the situation analysis center in the Kremlin, underscored Moscow's commitment to the idea that nuclear weapons should remain the last and exceptional security measure. He noted that the nuclear triad firmly guaranteed the country's sovereignty and security. In particular, he reiterated that Russia had no intention of being drawn into an arms race.

The Strategic Deterrence Force (SDF) is designed to deter aggression against Russia and its allies, as well as to defeat the aggressor in a war using various types of weapons, including nuclear weapons.

The strategic offensive forces’ main component is the strategic nuclear force (the SNF, or the nuclear triad), including the Strategic Missile Force, part of the Navy (the naval Strategic Nuclear Force), and part of the Aerospace Force - the aviation Strategic Nuclear Force.