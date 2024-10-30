Putin instructs cabinet to approve measures to support Russian high-tech exports

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to approve measures to support exports of Russian high-tech products, including provision preferential loans for foreign buyers, according to the list of instructions published on the Kremlin website after a meeting of the State Council Presidium.

"To approve a set of measures to support the export of domestic high-tech industrial products, including the provision of loans on preferential terms for a period of more than three years to foreign buyers of these products, including subsidizing the interest rate for the entire term of the loan agreement," the list of instructions says.

The instruction is addressed to the government jointly with VEB.RF, the Russian Export Center and State Council commissions with the participation of the Central Bank. The deadline for execution is set until December 30, 2024.

According to the document, support for the "life cycle" of these products abroad should be provided, including their service and warranty maintenance and the supply of components. It is also about creating "infrastructure outside the territory of the Russian Federation that provides such support." Putin instructed the government to provide funding for this set of measures for the period from 2025 to 2030.