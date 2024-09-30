Putin praises residents of four new Russian regions for dedication to country

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his gratitude to people in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions for their resilience in the face of tough times and love for the Fatherland on the Day of Reunification of the four new Russian regions on Monday.

"Now to address residents of the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Lugansk People’s Republic, the Zaporozhye Region and the Kherson Region. Thank you for your perseverance, determination and moral courage. I thank you for passing down our spiritual values, historical memory, traditions and culture across generations, and first of all, for your great love of the Fatherland, which is the greatest support for us all," the Russian leader said in a video address.

On September 23-27, 2022, the DPR, the LPR as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions held referendums on accession to Russia where the majority of voters opted to join Russia. On October 4, Putin treaties on ratifying the agreements on their accession to Russia.