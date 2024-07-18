Russia’s Caucasus partners must realize West’s 'friendship' not to be trusted — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russia’s partners in South Caucasus must comprehend that the West "does not know how to be friends," and plans only to use them, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We expect that the partners in South Caucasus realize what the friendship with the West will cost them. The West does not know how to be friends - it knows only how to use someone. Unfortunately, in these kinds of relations, it is unconcerned about its partner’s feelings," the diplomat said.

She noted that the US views South Caucasus "exclusively as a foothold for various actions, aimed against Russia and against the peaceful coexistence of the countries and peoples located there."

"The achievement of peace and stability in the region, which is possible only in case of complex normalization of relations between South Caucasus countries with involvement of their direct neighbors, is not among Washington’s goals," Zakharova added.