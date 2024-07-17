DONETSK, July 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces surrendered their positions in the northeast of Chasov Yar, a military source in the Donetsk People’s Republic told TASS.

"Paratroopers flushed out the enemy from the northeastern part of Chasov Yar," the person said.

Ukrainian forces had heavy losses in the area, according to the source.

"Those who survived just escaped, giving up their positions to go deep into the defenses," the he said.

According to the person, Russian paratroopers crossed the Seversky Donets-Donbass channel from the flank. The pressure on Ukrainian forces in that area has intensified.