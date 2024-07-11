Russian-Iranian relations to keep developing under new Iranian leadership, Putin believes

ST. PETERSBURG, July 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has no doubts that the relations between Russia and Iran will continue to gradually develop under the new Iranian leadership as well, he said on the sidelines of the BRICS Parliamentary forum.

"The relations between our countries develop quite successfully," he said during the meeting with Iranian National Consultative Assembly Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Thursday. "Just recently, your country held presidential elections. I would like to express my hope and I have no doubts that the relations between Iran and the Russian Federation will develop just as gradually as they did during the service of Mr. Raisi, whose demise we all regret and mourn," Putin said.

The helicopter carrying the Iranian leadership, including Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, crashed in the East Azerbaijan Province of Iran on May 19. All passengers and crew members died in the crash.