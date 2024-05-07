Putin instructs Cabinet to work until new one is appointed

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree instructing the government to continue working until a new cabinet is formed.

The document was published on the official portal of legal information.

"In connection with the resignation of the Russian government in accordance with Article 116 of the Constitution of the Russian Federation, guided by part 5 of Article 117 of the Constitution of the Russian Federation, I order the government of the Russian Federation to continue to act until the formation of a new government," the decree reads.

According to the law, the cabinet resigns after the presidential inauguration. The ceremony, which heralded the beginning of Vladimir Putin’s new presidential term, took place at noon.

The former prime minister, his deputies and ministers now have the status of acting members of the Cabinet.