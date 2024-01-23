Russian forces repel attacks by 10 Ukrainian drones near Kherson in past day

GENICHESK, January 23. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled attacks by 10 Ukrainian drones near the Kherson sector of the line of engagement, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"Russian air defense forces and jamming systems downed or jammed 10 drones, namely, four FPV (first person view - TASS) drones, two quadrotors, two Baba Yaga-type heavy octarotors and two Valkyrie [drones]," the official wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Ukrainians have been attempting to deploy personnel and military purpose cargoes to near Krynki, Saldo added. "The enemy mostly uses various drones for fire support and reconnaissance, while it is getting scare artillery or mortar support," he specified.

Russia's Defense Ministry said in a report earlier on Tuesday that Russian air defense forces had shot down 56 Ukrainian drones over the past 24-hour period.