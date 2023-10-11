Agreements between Russia, North Korea will contribute to regional security — Putin

TOKYO, October 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries.

In his congratulatory telegram, Putin expressed hope that bilateral agreements following the summit at the Vostochny spaceport will contribute to regional security and stability. He expressed satisfaction over the fact that the Russia-DPRK relations continue to positively develop in all aspects on the basis of the glorious traditions of the past.

"I am convinced that to implement the agreements will contribute to further expanding the constructive bilateral cooperation for improving the well-being of the peoples of the two countries and ensuring security and stability in the Korean peninsula and Northeast Asia as a whole," according to the telegram cited by KCNA news agency.

Putin also wished Kim Jong Un good health and success and all the citizens of the DPRK peace and wellbeing.

Kim Jong-un visited Russia from September 12 to 17. The negotiations with the Russian President were held on September 13 at the Vostochny spaceport. During the trip, the DPRK leader visited the Gagarin aircraft building plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Knevichi airport, and the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov. He also watched the ballet "The Sleeping Beauty" on the Primorsky stage of the Mariinsky Theater, visited the Far Eastern Federal University, the oceanarium and the plant of the Arnika group of companies, which supplies feed and food raw materials and ingredients.

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov reported that Putin gratefully accepted Kim Jong-Un’s invitation to visit the DPRK. As Peskov noted, the timing of Putin’s visit will be agreed upon through diplomatic channels.