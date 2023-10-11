Abbas’ visit to Russia to take place ‘in fairly near future’ — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ visit to Russia has been agreed upon and will take place "in the fairly near future," Yury Ushakov, Russian presidential aide on foreign policy, told reporters.

"Yes, Abbas’ visit is scheduled. I cannot say the exact date yet, but in the fairly near future," the Kremlin aide said.

Ushakov said that "the parties have reached agreements, but the exact date is still to be negotiated."

"It will be agreed on quickly," the presidential aide assured.

Ushakov answered in the affirmative when asked if the visit will take place in 2023.

"Yes, relatively soon as I’ve said," he said.