Russian forces strike only military targets, Russian Embassy in Sweden reiterates

STOCKHOLM, August 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Armed Forces deliver strikes only on military facilities in Ukraine, the Russian Embassy in Sweden reiterated commenting on a strike on Sweden’s SFK plant in Lutsk.

"Swedish media outlets reported that Russia had delivered a strike on the SFK company’s plant in Lutsk, and, naturally, journalists immediately accused our country of attacks on civilian facilities which this subsidiary enterprise of Sweden’s bearings manufacturer purportedly was," the diplomatic mission said. "The local authors, however, intentionally kept mum about yesterday’s another news item: the Russian Defense Ministry reported that overnight on August 15, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered yet another strike on the key enterprises of the Kiev regime’s military industry. Don’t you see the connection? Then we will explain: that plant in Lutsk is part of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex, it was producing bearings for the Ukroboronprom corporation, the Swedish media, naturally, does not mention this fact," the embassy explained.

The Russian diplomatic mission reiterated that "Russia (unlike the Sweden-sponsored Kiev regime) is striking exclusively military targets. And be sure that not only Swedish hardware delivered to the Kiev regime will get its fair share but also the enterprises of the military-industrial complex working for it."

SFK is headquartered in Gothenburg. The company produces bearings, seals and lubrication solutions combined with remanufacturing, condition monitoring and maintenance services with 44,000 people employed at its 108 enterprises.