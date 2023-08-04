Ukraine’s military ramps up cluster bomb, drone strikes near Ugledar, says DPR

DONETSK, August 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has built up the intensity of strikes by cluster bombs and kamikaze drones near Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a fighter with the call sign Pedagogue told TASS on Friday.

"They had not used cluster munitions for long and now they are actively employing them, hitting hard. There have also appeared a large number of kamikaze drones and they use them everywhere," the fighter said.

The Ukrainian military is delivering a large number of strikes against the civilian infrastructure of the village of Nikolskoye, including the St. Nicholas and Basil Dormition Monastery, he specified. The Ukrainian military earlier used Soviet-made cluster munitions. The latest facts of their use were recorded in February this year. Since recently, the enemy has been employing Western-made cluster bombs, the fighter said.

"They differ between themselves quite strongly. The parachutes and the material are quite different and, generally, everything is different," he said.

The Washington Post reported in late July, citing Ukrainian officials that Ukraine’s military had begun to use US-supplied cluster munitions. It said that Ukrainian troops used cluster bombs on the southeastern front to break through the Russian army’s well-fortified defenses that had slowed Kiev’s counter-offensive. The US White House also said that Kiev had begun to use American cluster munitions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on July 17 that Russia reserved the right to employ cluster munitions in response to their use by the Kiev regime. The Russian leader stressed that the deliveries and use of these munitions could be considered as a crime.