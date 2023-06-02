Ukraine’s military shells Berdyansk seaport with Storm Shadow missiles, says official

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military delivered a strike against the Berdyansk seaport on the Sea of Azov in the Zaporozhye Region with Storm Shadow missiles, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, said on Friday, citing preliminary information.

"Apparently, these were Storm Shadow missiles but we are waiting for more detailed information from our Defense Ministry. Operational measures are currently underway and all the services - ambulances and the Emergencies Ministry’s staff - are at the scene," he said in a live broadcast on Komsomolskaya Pravda radio.

In all, three explosions occurred, of which two were presumably the result of the work of air defense teams, Rogov said.

The movement’s chairman said earlier on Friday that the Ukrainian military had delivered a strike against the Berdyansk seaport at 12:00 p.m. on June 2. According to the data available by now, nine people were injured in the strike.

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced on May 11 the transfer of Storm Shadow air-launched long-range cruise missiles to the Kiev regime. He said that the missiles had an operational range of 250-300 km. It was reported on May 13 that the Ukrainian military used these missiles to shell Lugansk. On May 15, the Russian Defense Ministry reported for the first time that Russia’s air defenses had shot down a Storm Shadow cruise missile.