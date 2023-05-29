Russia ratifies joint air defense deal with Kyrgyzstan

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law on ratifying an agreement between Russia and Kyrgyzstan on setting up joint air defenses, according to the document posted on the government’s legal information web portal on Monday.

The agreement was signed in Moscow on August 16, 2022. Under the deal, Russia and Kyrgyzstan will set up a joint regional air defense system as an integral part of the integrated air defenses of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The commander-in-chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces will exercise coordination of operations by the Russia-Kyrgyzstan joint regional air defense system and the troops integrated in the other CIS regional air defense systems.