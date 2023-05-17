Russia ready to study foreign partners’ proposals on resolving Ukraine crisis, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russia is ready to examine proposals by African and Latin American countries on resolving the ongoing Ukraine crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Russia’s top diplomat made this statement at a press conference following talks with his Belarusian counterpart Sergey Aleinik.

"[Belarusian Foreign Minister] Sergey [Aleinik] recalled that there were other initiatives - … a Brazilian initiative and an initiative of the South African president," Lavrov stated.

"In both cases we responded to initiatives from Latin American and African friends that we were ready to consider any of their proposals that were prompted by a sincere desire to help stabilize the world order. But so far, unlike our Chinese neighbors, we have not seen documents on the issue either from the Brazilians or the Africans," he added.

"We have confirmed our readiness to maintain contacts whenever they are interested, because it is in our interests to deliver to as many as possible of our partners on all continents the logic that becomes clear to an independent observer," Lavrov stated.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa stated on May 16 that the governments of Russia and Ukraine had agreed to receive an African delegation, whose goal is to find a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian conflict.

He added that he had discussed the possibility with the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, who agreed to receive the African delegation in Moscow and Kiev.