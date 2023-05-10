Russian forces eliminate Ukrainian spy group in southern Donetsk area

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. The forces of Russia’s Battlegroup East eliminated a Ukrainian spy group in the southern Donetsk area, the battlegroup’s spokesman East Alexander Gordeyev told TASS.

"The Battlegroup East’s frontline units, supported by a mortar battery, eliminated an enemy spy group in the southern Donetsk area," he said.

Gordeyev also said that the crew of a TOS-1 heavy flamethrower had destroyed the enemy’s platoon strong point southeast of the Vodyanoye settlement.

"The crew of a Tulpan self-propelled mortar wiped out a temporary enemy base near the Velikaya Novospkla settlement," Gordeyev added.