Putin visited Kherson Region, LPR on April 17 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Kherson Region and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) on Monday. Allegations that the trip took place at a different time are erroneous, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"It was yesterday. Indeed, the president said, when gifting the icon, that we have Easter. The fact is that our Easter lasts 40 days, we continue celebrating it, now we have Easter week. That’s why it is erroneous to pay attention to that phrase and make hypotheses about something that was never real. The trip took place yesterday," the Kremlin spokesman said.

He was also asked to comment on why Putin’s visit to Russia’s new regions took place at this particular time. "Now the president visits the new regions more frequently, naturally, he inspects headquarters, receives operational information on the spot about the progress of the special military operation. This is vital for the commander-in-chief, this is how he works," Peskov said.

Reporters asked the Kremlin spokesman about the Russian president’s assessment of the troops status and the servicemen’s morale, including in view of Ukraine’s potential counterattack. "As for the assessments of the troops status and so on - this is the prerogative of the Defense Ministry. We have no right to give any information there," Peskov said. Commenting on the trip in general, he added that it was "the routine work of the commander-in-chief."

On Monday, Putin visited the headquarters of the Dnepr battlegroup on the Kherson front and the headquarters of the National Guard East battlegroup in the LPR. During his visits, the head of state heard reports from military commanders on the situation in the Kherson, Zaporozhye and Lugansk directions.