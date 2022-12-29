Media reports blasts in Kiev

KIEV, December 29. /TASS/. Explosions were heard in Kiev on Thursday morning, the media outlet Strana reported.

In turn, eyewitnesses told TASS that "strong explosions can be heard in the northwest [of the capital], closer to the outskirts." "Around 08:20 (09:20 Moscow time - TASS) there was a powerful blast. Window panes shook in houses in the northwest," another eyewitness said.

Earlier, an air raid alert was declared across the entire Ukrainian territory.

At night, Ukrainian media at night reported explosions in Dnepr, Nikopol, Sumy and Kharkov.