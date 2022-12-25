Russia entitled to do whatever it wants with assets of unfriendly states — Medvedev

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia should not stick to "traditional courtesy" and shoul use all available means of defense, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev believes.

"Boundaries of traditional courtesy must not limit us in our choice of methods of defense in any way after the imposition of illegitimate, totally boorish sanctions against our country. This includes any use of rights and property of economy subjects from unfriendly states," Medvedev said in his article for Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"We are entitled to do whatever we consider appropriate based on our law with their assets," he believes.

"It is obvious that states, which have been subjected to illegal sanctions or restrictions by Washington and other Western states to some degree, will seek to circumvent all these restrictions. By acting quietly or, on the contrary, by acting boldly, disregarding international rules, without taking any interests of developed nations into account, including rejection of protection of their intellectual property," the official said. "We’ve got yet to learn all that.".