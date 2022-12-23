US pressures Latin America to minimize communication with Russia, China — envoy

WASHINGTON, December 23. /TASS/. Washington is displaying a consumerist approach to developing countries, including Latin American countries, cajoling them to minimize their cooperation with the Russian Federation and China, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said in an interview with TASS.

"The United States displays its consumerist approach to developing countries in the Latin American direction as well. The recent Summit of the Americas, which took place in Los Angeles in June, is a shining example. Instead of a uniting agenda, the US leadership ‘tuned’ the event for its own foreign policy interests. Abusing its host status, Washington did not invite Cuba, Venezuela or Nicaragua. The reaction of Latin Americans to such an approach was logical and rather harsh. In the end, the summit was ‘abridged’: almost one third of the leaders were absent," he said.

However, "the White House did not get the signal," the diplomat noted.

"It continues to follow the so-called Monroe Doctrine. Seeking to consolidate claims of exclusive influence, the Administration is cajoling regional capitals to minimize their cooperation with Moscow and Beijing," Antonov continued.

Meanwhile, Moscow "does not force Latin Americans to make a fake choice: who to develop ties and whom not to," the envoy underscored. "We do not force anyone to be friends. We focus on expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in any areas with those states that are ready for it," Antonov concluded.