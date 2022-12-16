EU blacklists 168 Russian defense, energy and mining companies — European Commission

BRUSSELS, December 16. /TASS/. The European Union has put into the sanction list 168 Russian companies from defense industry, energy and mining sectors, Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis tweeted on Friday.

"Main restrictions are against 168 entities linked to [Russian] military-industrial complex," Dombrovskis said. Investment prohibitions are also expanded against Russian energy and mining sectors and the sector of services for the Russian business, the official added.

The new package of sanctions "expands export restrictions on dual-use technologies," Dombrovskis said, including chemicals, IT equipment, drones and drone engines, and electronics.