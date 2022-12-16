Water supply disrupted in all districts of Kiev — mayor

KIEV, December 16. /TASS/. Water supply disruptions occurred in all districts of Kiev due to damage to the energy infrastructure, Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said Friday.

"Water supply disruptions are being experienced in all districts of the capital due to damage to the energy infrastructure," Klitschko said on his Telegram channel, adding that specialists are trying to stabilize the water supply system. He also recommended that citizens prepare water reserves.

In addition, Ukrainian media reported that heating has been shut off in a number of Kiev districts.

Explosions occurred in Kiev, Dnepr, Vinnitsa and other cities of Ukraine Friday morning. The explosions in Kiev were reported by the mayor; later, the mayor announced that subway service had been suspended, with metro stations working as bomb shelters. An air raid alarm was declared across the entire Ukraine on Friday morning.