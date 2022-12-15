Prompt reciprocal measures to follow EU’s 9th package of sanctions — ministry

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Moscow will come up with a proper response to the European Union’s mooted 9th package of sanctions against Russia just as it would with any other unfriendly steps taken in regard to Russia, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"No matter what kind of innovative [restriction] measures are introduced by the European Union, our response will be prompt and you all know this very well," Zakharova said addressing a news briefing. "We will continue reacting to any unfriendly moves aimed against us."

The Russian foreign ministry official noted that the West’s practice of unilateral restrictive measures undermines the prerogatives of the United Nations Security Council.

Zakharova underscored that the responsibility for all the EU’s illegal steps as well as the risks regarding the aggravation of food, energy and economic problems would lie solely with Brussels, Washington and London.

The draft of the ninth package of anti-Russian restrictions was presented last week by the European Commission. It includes personal sanctions against 200 individuals and legal entities, three Russian banks and four TV channels, and restrictions on the export of dual-use goods to Russia.

The package will also include the much-disputed price cap on Russian oil. However, EU energy ministers failed to agree on the maximum price for Russian gas on Tuesday.

Reuters news agency reported earlier, citing undisclosed diplomatic sources, that EU countries had failed to agree on the ninth package of anti-Russia sanctions. Poland and a number of other countries still had objections, according to diplomats.

EU member states are expected to receive an updated draft of the next package of sanctions later on Thursday. Diplomats say some countries believe that the EU's restrictive measures pose a threat to the food security of developing countries, while others argue that easing restrictions could allow Russian entrepreneurs who own fertilizer companies to evade European sanctions.