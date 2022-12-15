West openly encourages shelling of DPR by supplying Ukraine with new weapons — DPR head

DONETSK, December 15. /TASS/. The West-encouraged shelling of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) by the Ukrainian armed forces is real terror against civilians and genocide, Acting Head of the DPR Denis Pushilin said.

"The last weeks have become a real test for the residents of the republic: every day the enemy is trying to intimidate, to break our spirit by bloody, brutal shelling. This is not military action in the usual sense, when two armies meet on the battlefield. This is real terror against civilians, genocide, a crime that the West openly encourages by supplying Ukraine with new weapons," Pushilin told TASS on Thursday.