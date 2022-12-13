New Belarusian foreign minister to continue partnership relations with Moscow – Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sent a congratulatory letter to the newly appointed foreign minister of Belarus, Sergey Aleinik, on Tuesday, expressing confidence that the fruitful partnership between the foreign ministries of the two states will continue.

"Lavrov noted the sizeable contribution to the development of Russian-Belarusian cooperation that Aleinik made in his previous post as the Belarusian first deputy foreign minister, and expressed confidence that the two foreign ministries will continue their fruitful allied cooperation for the benefit of our fraternal nations," the Russian Foreign Ministry said on its website.

The previous Belarusian foreign minister, Vladimir Makei, died on November 26 at the age of 64.

Sergey Aleinik was born in 1965. He graduated from the Minsk State Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages with degrees in German and English, as well as the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna with a degree in international relations. The diplomat represented Belarus at the UN, served as the Belarussian ambassador to the Holy See, the Sovereign Order of Malta, the UK and Ireland. He was promoted to deputy foreign minister in 2020, and rose to first deputy foreign minister in February 2022.