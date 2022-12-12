ZNPP came under shelling by Ukrainian troops on December 11

MELITOPOL, December 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops shelled the industrial zone of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) from Uragan multiple rocket launchers on Sunday, Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the head of Russia’s Rosenergoatom nuclear power engineering company, said on Monday.

"Yesterday, Ukrainian troops shot the industrial zone from an Uragan system. A shell hit the territory of the transport shop. Luckily, no one was hurt," he said, adding that a garage with buses used to carry the plant’s employees was damaged.

Vladimir Rogov, leader of the We Are Together with Russia movement, told TASS on Saturday that Energodar’s coastline, where the Zaporozhye NPP is located, came under shelling by Ukrainian troops, with about 15 strikes being reported. According to Rogov, the fire was directed at an area some two kilometers from the nuclear plant.