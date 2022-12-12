LPR official says remains of 500 residents of liberated areas were retrieved

LUGANSK, December 12. /TASS/. Members of the inter-agency taskforce for the search of the graves of the victims of the Ukrainian aggression, their identification and the commemoration of their memory since August have retrieved the remains of 500 civilians that were killed in Ukrainian shelling in the liberated areas of the Lugansk People’s Republic, Anna Soroka, the head of the taskforce, said at a news conference on Monday.

"This is remains of how many people have been lifted since August: 318 in the town of Rubezhnoye, 149 in the city of Severodonetsk, two people have been lifted in the village of Gorsky, the remains of 31 tenants of a nursing home in the town of Kremennaya, which was burned by the Ukrainian army, have been collected and lifted," she said.

Sergey Belov, a secretary at the task force, told TASS earlier that about 1,500 bodies of civilians had been put in makeshift graves in the cities of the Severodonetsk agglomeration.