Kiev, West provocatively call on Georgia to open second front against Russia — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Provocative calls for Georgia to open a "second front" against Russia come from Kiev and certain Western countries, which make the imperativeness of regular contacts between Georgia, Abkhazia and South Ossetia obvious, says head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Fourth CIS Department Denis Gonchar.

Speaking in an interview for TASS about the relevance of the Geneva discussions on Transcaucasia, Gonchar noted that Moscow considers them increasingly necessary in the changing geopolitical situation.

"The imperativeness of regular contacts between official representatives of Tbilisi, Sukhumi and Tskhinval become obvious amid the calls that come from Kiev and certain Western capitals for Georgian authorities to open a ‘second front’ against Russia in Abkhazia and South Ossetia," the diplomat noted.

He pointed out that, in the current circumstances, the matter of developing a legally binding agreement on non-use of force with Georgia and delimitation and demarcation of borders, promoted by Moscow, Abkhazia and South Ossetia, become a priority.