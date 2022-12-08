Diplomat slams ‘fascist’ Lvov’s denunciation service targeting Russians living in Europe

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. A so-called service launched by a private law firm in Lvov to denounce Russians living in European countries is an example of pure fascism, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"There are reports in the media that one of Lvov's private law firms has launched a service called ‘Give in charge rashist’. I understand that this is an upgrade of the ‘Peacemaker’ website, at least ideologically, that is, what they’ve done was not enough, now they are going further. The purpose of this resource is to legally, as stated there, ‘cleanse Europe of potential invaders’. But this is the Third Reich in actual fact, they wanted to cleanse Europe, and therefore the best part of humanity, from those genetically ‘flawed’. Everything has been described here, in reality this is the ideology of Fascists, nationalists, Nazis and so on," she specified.

The diplomat explained that the users of this resource "are urged to report on Russian citizens living in European countries, those willing to contribute should gather information on them and send it to the competent authorities of those countries". "I just have a question, what sort of democracy or freedom are we talking about in general, if these practices in the worst traditions of dictatorships are now legalized in areas controlled by the Kiev regime?" Zakharova questioned.

"But on the other hand, is this something new? I guess it's new to people who haven't heard about how people were burned alive in the Trade Union House in Odessa, who never knew about the existence of the ‘Peacemaker’ website, who had no idea that people who published their opinions, who mentioned some alternative view of the situation were simply shot in the center of Ukrainian cities, even in downtown Kiev. They just walk up to them and gun them down," the diplomat said, "There may be something new here for those people who have never heard of it. For us, it's not. We not only heard about it, we've been sounding the alarm for eight years. Now, we are simply stating that this logic is currently legislatively enshrined in a number of laws and bylaws that are being made up by the Kiev regime," she noted.

Zakharova also highlighted the fact that this mindwarp among " Nazi elements controlled by the Kiev regime" went so far off the rails that also in Lvov "one of the clinics offers a DNA test to discover if you have the Muscovite [Russian] genes".