Russian air defenses destroy four HIMARS, Uragan rockets in Ukraine operation — top brass

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces intercepted four HIMARS, Olkha and Uragan rockets in the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Wednesday.

"Four rockets of HIMARS, Olkha and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems were intercepted in the areas of the settlements of Olkhovatka in the Kharkov Region, Pervomaisk and Frunze in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Volnovakha in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

In the past 24 hours, Russian air defense capabilities also destroyed four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the areas of the settlements of Poltava, Novovodyanoye and Novokrasnyanka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Ambarnoye in the Kharkov Region, the general specified.