Kremlin says Latvia’s treatment of Dozhd TV debunks illusions West has freedom of speech

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday said the withdrawal of the broadcasting license from Dozhd TV (or TV Rain, designated as a foreign agent news outlet in Russia) demonstrates the fallacy of the illusions that the West has freedom of speech.

"It seems to some people all the time that other places are better than home, and it seems to some people all the time that other places have freedom, and there’s no freedom at home. This is one of the bright examples that demonstrates the fallacy of such illusions," he told reporters in comments on the situation around Dozhd TV in Latvia.

Head Latvia’s National Electronic Mass Media Council (NEPLP) Ivars Abolins earlier said on Twitter said the agency revoked the television channel’s broadcasting license "due to a threat to national security and public order." Broadcasts by Dozhd TV are to stop on December 8, he said.

Dozhd ran into problems in Latvia soon after one of the hosts, Alexey Korostelyov, spoke about aid to Russian servicemen in terms of equipment and basic amenities at the frontlines. The channel’s management later refuted the host’s statement and ended cooperation with him.