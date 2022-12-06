Macron talks about contacts with Putin, but does not take real steps yet — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron talks a lot about plans to communicate with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, but no real steps have been taken yet, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday.

"So far he (Macron - TASS) talks a lot about it: that he wants to maintain contacts, dialogue with Putin, but so far no real steps in this context were made," the Kremlin aide said in reply to a question about whether a conversation between the two presidents was planned.

According to the diplomat, such a conversation is not planned yet.