Germany set to become guarantor of European security — Scholz

NEW YORK, December 5. /TASS/. Germany intends to become the guarantor of European security that its allies expect it to be, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote in his article for Foreign Affairs, published on Monday.

Germany is doing all it can to foster an international order based on the principles of the UN Charter, Scholz said. According to the magazine, his country’s prosperity, security, and democracy depend on binding power to common rules.

"That is why Germans are intent on becoming the guarantor of European security that our allies expect us to be, a bridge builder within the European Union and an advocate for multilateral solutions to global problems," the German chancellor insisted.

This, according to Scholz, is "the only way for Germany to successfully navigate the geopolitical rifts of our time."