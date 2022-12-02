Kremlin classifies Crimean Bridge, Nord Stream blasts as acts of terrorism

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The explosions on the Crimean Bridge and on Nord Stream pipelines are akin to one another since both are acts of terrorism, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS this Friday.

This is how Peskov explained these emergencies, saying they went side by side in the Kremlin’s statement after a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"Both are categorized as terrorist acts," the Kremlin Spokesman said.

Attention was placed on the Kremlin’s statement after the conversation between leaders of Russia and Germany over Kiev’s incendiary attacks against Russian civilian infrastructure, including the Crimean Bridge and power installations. This included the terrorist act against the Nord Stream and the Nord Stream 2 pipelines, whose circumstances require a transparent investigation with participation of relevant Russian authorities, the Kremlin said.