Russian senator slams EU Commission’s 'propaganda stunt' to set up Ukraine 'tribunal'

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The European Commission’s bid to create a Ukraine-related tribunal under the United Nations’ auspices is a propaganda stunt aimed at supporting anti-Russian sentiment as the illegitimacy of such a body is clear, Deputy Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Konstantin Kosachev said on Thursday.

"A special tribunal is most likely being designed solely as a political and propaganda stunt aimed at supporting anti-Russian sentiment. The illegitimacy of such a body (in case it is created) is clear because the countries of the collective West don’t have a mandate to exercise jurisdiction over Russia. Consequently, any quasi-judicial bodies that they establish will initially lack international legal capacity," the senator wrote on Telegram, commenting on the French Foreign Ministry’s statement about the launch of efforts involving European and Ukrainian partners to set up a special tribunal to investigate Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

The Russian senator emphasized that in that particular case, it wasn’t right to draw analogies with the International Military Tribunal in Nuremberg, where the Allies in the Anti-Hitler Coalition had managed to try Nazi criminals based on the historic right that they had gained as victorious states.

"Today, the collective West does not have such a historic right because it did not achieve a victory but was defeated, choosing the rehabilitation of Nazism over the historical truth, facing the Ukrainian crisis instead of reaching a treaty on security guarantees, and dealing with electricity and heat shortages, soaring inflation rates and food issues instead of getting affordable energy," Kosachev added.

According to him, it won’t be superfluous "for Russia to follow the Soviet Union’s example, consistently promoting the concept of absolute immunity of the state with regard to any international jurisdictional bodies that have long lost credibility." "The best answer that Russia could give would be for the country’s investigative agencies to continue recording Ukraine’s crimes in Donbass in order to protect the historical truth, once again," the politician concluded.