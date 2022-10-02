Transition period on integration of new territories to Russia to last until 2026

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the Kherson Region and the Zaporozhye Region are regarded as accepted to Russia starting September 30, with the transition period for integration of those regions to last until January 1, 2026. Corresponding items are provided in the treaties on accession of those territories to Russia, with references to them included in decrees published on the website of the Russian Constitutional Court on Sunday.

"According to Article 6 of the treaty in question, a transition period is declared from the day of accession to the Russian Federation of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the formation of a new entity in Russia until January 1, 2026," the Constitution Court said. Similar items are provided in treaties with the Lugansk People’s Republic, the Kherson Region and the Zaporozhye Region.

During the transition period those regions are to be integrated into the economic, financial, credit and legal systems of the Russian Federation and into the system of state power bodies.

From September 23 to September 27, the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic as well as the Kherson Region and the Zaporozhye Region held a referendum where the majority of voters opted to join Russia. On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the DPR and the LPR, the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions signed treaties on their accession to Russia.