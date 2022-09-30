All countries, including Russia's CIS neighbors, are in US crosshairs — Putin

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The United States is targeting all countries, including Russia’s CIS neighbors, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a ceremony of four new regions becoming part of Russia.

"They have everyone in their crosshairs, including our closest neighbors - the CIS countries. Along with this, the West has apparently been painting a rosy picture to them for a long time. Thus, unleashing a sanctions blitzkrieg against Russia, they believed they would be able to make the world bend to their commands, but as it turned out, not everyone was excited about such a rosy prospect, except complete political masochists and fans of other non-traditional forms of international relations," Putin said.

"Most states refuse to snap a salute, but choose a sensible way of cooperation with Russia, and such disobedience was not expected from them by the West," he stressed.

The president recalled that Moscow had already heard about containing Russia, China and Iran.

"I believe that the next in line are other countries of Asia, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East as well as the current partners and allies of the United States. But we do know that once they do not like something, they impose sanctions on their allies - on one bank and then on another, on one company and then on another," the Russian president explained. "This practice will be expanding," he stressed.