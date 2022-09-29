Zaporozhye Region police say they expelled local resident for extremism

MELITOPOL, September 29. /TASS/. Melitopol police have said they expelled a Zaporozhye Region resident as a measure to fight extremism.

"The resident that was expelled from the Zaporozhye Region has repeatedly expressed his loyalty to the nationalist Ukrainian government. He threatened election officials during the referendum. Following repeated complaints to the police from local residents, it was decided to forcibly expel the citizen," the police said on Telegram.

Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration, signed a decree in July to expel people that were involved terrorist attacks and their accomplices. Similar measures are used in the event of discrediting Russian government agencies, extremism, threats to public safety, hampering the work of social security officials, the military-civilian administration of the Zaporozhye Region and the use of Nazi symbols.