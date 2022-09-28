Russia says its air defenses destroyed two Tochka-U missiles, seven MLRS rockets

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov on Wednesday said Russian air defenses intercepted two Tochka-U ballistic missiles and destroyed seven rockets fired from HIMARS and Olkha multiple launch rocket systems over the past day.

"Two Tochka-U ballistic missiles were intercepted in the area of the settlements of Kazachya Lopan of the Kharkov Region and Bolshiye Kopany of the Kherson Region. In addition, seven rockets fired from HIMARS and Olkha multiple launch rocket systems were destroyed in midair in the area of Donetsk, the settlements of Bryanka of the Lugansk People’s Republic, Novaya Kakhovka and Vesyoloye of the Kherson Region," he said.

Konashenkov said "Russian air defenses shot down five unmanned aerial vehicles in the area of the settlements of Belogorovka, Gorlovka, Maryinka of the Donetsk People's Republic; Pavlovka of the Zaporozhye Region; and Yevgenovka of the Nykolayev Region over the past day."

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 305 aircraft, 155 helicopters, 2,099 unmanned aerial vehicles, 377 air defense systems, 5,143 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 851 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,433 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 5,963 special military vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.