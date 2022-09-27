LPR’s referendum on accession to Russia held, with 92.6% turnout — CEC

LUGANSK, September 27. /TASS/. The Lugansk People’s Republic’s referendum on accession to Russia was held with a 92.6% turnout, while the overall turnout including polling stations in Russia is still higher, 94.15%, the chief of the LPR’s central election commission, Yelena Kravchenko, told the media.

"The turnout in the republic was 92.6%," she said. "A total of 1 million 260 thousand and 32 voters took part in the referendum." Outside the LPR, 402,575 voters, or 99.35%, cast their ballots. "In all, 1 million 662 thousand and 607 voters, or 94.15%, expressed their will. This is the total turnout," Kravchenko said.

"Now we are starting to sum up the returns," the head of the CEC added.

The authorities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as the administrations of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, decided to hold referendums on joining Russia as constituent territories. The voting took place on September 23-27. Evacuees from Donbass and Ukraine were able to participate in the voting in a number of regions of Russia.