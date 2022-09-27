Rescuing people in liberated areas comes foremost for Russian society, Putin says

SOCHI, September 27. /TASS/. Rescuing people in Donbass and in Ukraine’s liberated territories has been a priority for the entire Russian society, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"In the current circumstances of the special military operation and the referendums being held in Donbass, rescuing people across the territories <…> where this referendum is being held has been foremost, it has been in the focus of our entire society nationwide," the Russian leader said at a meeting to discuss seasonal field works.

Summing up the meeting, Putin said this obviously had something to do with the dramatic events as well. He also said the role of bread remained key amid the latest global developments, referring to the situation in food markets over the world. The Russian president also thanked Russian agrarians for their work so far.