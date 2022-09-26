Senate committee head Bondarev files request to take part in special military operation

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Chairman of the Federation Council (upper chamber of the parliament) Committee on Defense and Security filed a request to Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu asking to return to the military service to take part in the special military operation in Ukraine, Federation council Deputy Speaker Yuri Vorobyov said Monday.

"Hero of Russia, Colonel General, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security Viktor Bondarev filed a request to Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoigu asking to return to the military service in order to take part in the special military operation," Vorobyov said on his Telegram channel.

The senator noted that Bondarev came to the Federation Council in 2017, being a Russian Aerospace Forces Commander "and confirmed his office for a new five-year term earlier this week."

"I am proud of the step of my colleague and friend - a true patriot of Russia," Vorobyov added.