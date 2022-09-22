Lavrov urges UN chief to get Kiev to publish list of those killed in Bucha

UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called on United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to get the Ukrainian authorities to publish a list of people killed in Bucha.

"I appeal once again in the presence of the secretary general and respected ministers: please, get the Ukrainian authorities to take this simple step and publish the names of the people whose bodies were put on display in the city of Bucha. I have been asking for this for months but no one wants to respond. Mr. Secretary General, at least you could use your authority," Lavrov said at a UN Security Council ministerial meeting on Ukraine.

The Bucha tragedy occurred a couple of days after Russian and Ukrainian negotiators had almost agreed to Kiev’s settlement options in Istanbul in late March, Lavrov noted.

The Russian foreign minister also emphasized that the tragedy had undoubtedly been staged. "I would like to draw your attention to the fact that our Western colleagues went hysterical right after that hoax and introduced another package of sanctions against Russia, baselessly accusing us of killing civilians. The aftermath of this propaganda served its purpose, yet now everyone but us seems to have forgotten about the Bucha incident," the top diplomat added.