Russia won’t let Ukraine turn into source of threats, top diplomat warns

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Moscow will not allow Ukraine to establish a platform for creating threats to Russian security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, addressing a UN Security Council ministerial meeting on Ukraine Thursday.

"The decision to conduct a special military operation was inevitable. We have spoken about it more than once, presented a huge number of facts that show how Ukraine was being prepared to play the role of "anti-Russia, the role of a springboard for the creation and implementation of threats against Russian security. I can assure you that we will not let it happen," the Russian top diplomat noted.

"In recent years, the Kiev regime has been conducting an all-out assault on the Russian language, infringing on the rights of the Russian and Russian-speaking population in Ukraine with impunity. Outrageous language laws were adopted, including the 2017 education law, the 2019 law on ensuring the use of Ukrainian as a state language, the 2020 law on complete general secondary education and the 2021 law on Ukraine’s indigenous peoples. All of them were aimed at displacing Russian and in fact, completely banning it," Lavrov emphasized.